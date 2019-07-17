As 3M Company (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Garrison Financial Cut Its Holding by $622,449; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Value Rose, Glovista Investments Upped Its Stake by $340,000

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 1.84M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 3,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,288 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 21,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $174.85. About 1.78M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 46,551 shares to 8,510 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 25,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,015 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EIDO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Grp stated it has 0.25% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 33,395 shares. Citigroup reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.05% or 281,839 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 18,882 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt accumulated 96,795 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 4,749 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.12% or 10,992 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 1.29 million shares. Moreover, Park Natl Oh has 0.23% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 58,510 shares. Cibc Asset holds 82,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,000 shares. Curbstone Financial Management invested 0.31% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 1,042 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corp owns 0.52% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,136 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Co holds 1.03% or 59,157 shares in its portfolio. Fdx accumulated 17,241 shares. Welch Group Ltd Co reported 2.86% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bar Harbor Tru Services reported 1,025 shares stake. Logan Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,948 shares. Baltimore holds 39,854 shares. 3,643 are held by Wealthquest Corporation. Cognios Capital Llc has invested 0.82% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cahill Inc has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amica Mutual Insur invested in 0.29% or 11,000 shares. Hendershot Investments Inc invested in 31,686 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Sit Assoc Inc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank holds 41,961 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Emrg Mkt Eq (SCHE) by 19,741 shares to 28,877 shares, valued at $751,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) by 5,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Sm Cap (SCHA).

