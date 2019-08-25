As 3M Company (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Capital Wealth Planning Raised Its Holding by $615,825; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Declined, Mackenzie Financial Boosted Its Stake by $336,654

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 5,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 65,317 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 59,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 1.55M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 153.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 2,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,910 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 1,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12M shares traded or 40.48% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel reported 13,700 shares stake. Beddow Management, a California-based fund reported 3,425 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Howland Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 106,619 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Cognios Cap Lc owns 11,196 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Ashford Capital Mngmt owns 1,883 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Paloma Prns stated it has 73,288 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 38.66M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Cap reported 22,918 shares. B And T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 13,012 shares. Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 23,090 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moon Capital Ltd Com owns 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,629 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 3,868 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 13 shares. Wendell David Assocs holds 0.35% or 10,839 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,118 shares to 30,879 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,320 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

