As 3M Company Com (MMM) Share Value Declined, First Merchants Trimmed Its Stake by $1.14 Million; Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Holding Raised by Blackhill Capital Inc

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (MMM) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 6,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,184 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, down from 25,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in 3M Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $158.38. About 3.18 million shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 447,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30 million, up from 426,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 9.79 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR – FIRST TRIAL TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF EVERY 3-WEEK SCHEDULE OF NKTR-214 WITH ORAL DAILY DOSES OF TAK-659 IN PATIENTS WITH NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Latest Short Seller Targets – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Big Biotech Stocks to Watch – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers teams up with drug development accelerator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Fincl Gp reported 12,164 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc reported 14,230 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc reported 59,155 shares. Axa accumulated 1.46M shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca, California-based fund reported 11,779 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Harris Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 133,804 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Benedict Advsr Inc accumulated 0.69% or 36,775 shares. 19,807 were reported by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Limited Liability. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 374,950 shares. Burney Co has 8,625 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sphera Funds Limited has invested 5.77% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kentucky Retirement reported 0.3% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cullinan owns 191,058 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Npv Com by 6,117 shares to 12,397 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Real Estate Select Sec Etf by 20,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.47 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “DivvyCloud moves HQ ahead of major expansion – Washington Business Journal” on September 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “3M 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FRIDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against 3M Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “3M Co. (MMM) Announces PFAS Initiatives & Actions – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 975 shares. Alethea Management Llc owns 3,850 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp accumulated 5.40 million shares. Fayerweather Charles, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,436 shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Lc holds 3,143 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Dc reported 0.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lvm Capital Management Mi accumulated 14,301 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Fulton Natl Bank Na holds 17,665 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Co reported 67,657 shares. Redmond Asset invested in 0.6% or 8,050 shares. Veritable Lp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 33,249 shares. M&R Capital Management Incorporated owns 4,160 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).