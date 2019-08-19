As 3M Co (Put) (MMM) Shares Declined, Jefferies Group Has Boosted Its Position by $6.17 Million; 12 West Capital Management LP Raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding by $43.90 Million

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (Put) (MMM) by 212.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 29,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 43,800 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $162.91. About 2.66M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.2. About 579,366 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any Admission of Liability or Wrongdoing by Either Co; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IF LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY POSITIVE, AN NDA SUBMISSION ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2020; 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 14/03/2018 – Alnylam: Data Will Demonstrate the Potential of Patisiran to Alleviate Multiple manifestations of hATTR Amyloidosis; 13/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNY.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $154 FROM $151; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 2.04M shares to 3.67 million shares, valued at $54.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,800 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. 133,458 were reported by Tekla Capital Management Ltd. Shell Asset Mgmt Co owns 3,962 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited has invested 0.13% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Wellington Group Inc Llp has 0.31% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 14.83M shares. 402,500 were accumulated by Alkeon Cap Management Ltd Com. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 1,460 shares. Profund Advsr Lc holds 26,349 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com, a New York-based fund reported 120 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 81 shares. Stifel Fin reported 2,474 shares. Vanguard has 8.66 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 1,067 shares. Bb Biotech Ag holds 1.63M shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 12,800 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Advisors Lc has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,670 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company owns 493 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Acropolis Ltd Llc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 247,295 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). D E Shaw & Incorporated has 28,314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 192 shares. Fin Advisory Group holds 0.24% or 4,246 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.96% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,353 shares. Intersect Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,458 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd invested 0.58% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fdx Advsrs holds 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,241 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Co Ca has 21,168 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 567,048 shares.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C (Put) by 44,666 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $34,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 10,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,443 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADSK).

