As 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined, Sarasin & Partners Llp Trimmed Its Holding; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Franklin Resources Has Boosted Stake by $120.37 Million as Share Value Declined

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 24.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 581,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.98M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620.20M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $169. About 1.55 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey)

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 264,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 571,515 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.75 million, down from 835,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $169. About 1.55M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 0.38% or 2.10M shares. Blair William & Company Il has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 1.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 45,044 shares. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn has invested 4.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 883,117 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Moller Service accumulated 1,801 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2,699 are held by Liberty Mngmt. Gm Advisory Gru holds 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,319 shares. 11,674 are held by Pettyjohn Wood White. Hsbc Plc invested in 0.25% or 671,812 shares. Hikari Tsushin reported 62,097 shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.8% or 106,619 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Edgestream Prtn Lp owns 1,290 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Keel Paul A. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of stock. THULIN INGE G also sold $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Shares for $1.19 million were sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 468,712 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $37.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 307,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.80M shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.71 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,141 shares to 635,055 shares, valued at $81.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 42,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).