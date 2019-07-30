As 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined, Howland Capital Management Raised by $326,439 Its Position; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Holding by $737,625

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 1,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,619 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, up from 105,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $177.64. About 1.75M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,693 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 48,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 13.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 978,401 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Incorporated. 292,825 were accumulated by Kemnay Advisory Svcs. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 2.6% or 55,501 shares. Architects reported 0.67% stake. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Texas-based Sentinel Tru Lba has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Company holds 0.16% or 144,060 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has 0.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterneck Capital Management owns 12,721 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Inc stated it has 97,338 shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Com has 38,911 shares. Texas Capital Bank & Trust Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 4,114 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation reported 2.8% stake. Alesco Advsr Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10,503 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp accumulated 832,118 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. The insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. 13,499 shares valued at $2.70 million were sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. 8,153 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.63M were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vale Michael G.. 9,410 shares were sold by Keel Paul A, worth $1.87 million. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19 million on Thursday, February 7.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 27,403 shares to 7,375 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,897 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). John G Ullman Assoc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 2.91 million shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.78% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 6,841 are held by Savant Cap Limited Liability. Sol Capital Mgmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gamble Jones Counsel invested in 2.04% or 110,814 shares. Cambridge Tru Com owns 80,284 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Scotia Cap invested 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 654,267 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group owns 791,366 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 78,803 shares or 3.25% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,753 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Sky Inv Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,774 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio.