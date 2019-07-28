As 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined, Holder Northeast Investment Management Has Trimmed Position; Diam Company LTD Has Increased Its Stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) as Share Value Declined

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 38,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 483,565 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 445,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 1.50 million shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 49.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER FRANCIS AS COO; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q EPS 99c; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,093 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.41 million, down from 131,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.02 million shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 332,486 shares to 157,807 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 178,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,357 shares, and cut its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by THULIN INGE G. 9,410 shares were sold by Keel Paul A, worth $1.87M on Friday, February 8. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. Bushman Julie L also sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22M on Monday, February 11. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of stock.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc Ser A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15,214 shares to 122,853 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

