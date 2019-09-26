As 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined, Halbert Hargrove Russell Has Boosted Its Holding; Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Holder Southeastern Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $78.38 Million

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 170.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 2,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,286 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $743,000, up from 1,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $162.93. About 1.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 637,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 853,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.84M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 1.26M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 20/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Announces Expiration of Consent Solicitation by Wynn Las Vegas, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ New CEO Scales Back His Predecessors’ Projects; 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Company Restricts Her Ability to Directly Communicate With Other Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Wynn Resorts, Limited Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dea; 09/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts: If Utilized, Proceeds and Cash on Hand Would Be Used to Repay Promissory Note Issued to Aruze USA Inc; 10/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ISSUED OPEN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS TO ADDRESS STATEMENTS MADE BY ELAINE WYNN RELATING TO COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Credit Pact That Includes 364-Day Term Loan Facility of Up to $800M; 24/04/2018 – Wynn posts upbeat adjusted profits on Macau gains; 15/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Launches Women’s Leadership Forum Series with Inaugural Event at Wynn Las Vegas; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – CO IS SETTLING 6 YEARS OF LITIGATION WITH UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT FOR $2.4 BLN, AN EFFECTIVE REDEMPTION PRICE OF $78 PER SHARE

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.22 million for 22.78 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick accumulated 275,777 shares. 2,021 were reported by Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund. Intl Investors owns 4.13M shares. Laurion LP accumulated 195,835 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Utah Retirement System stated it has 18,679 shares. 1.41M were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Llc. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 151,788 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust reported 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Oz Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.60 million shares. Tobam holds 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 1,469 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 128,795 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 4,564 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 10,328 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $368.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 31,725 shares to 57,635 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 70,726 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 849,509 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Global Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,480 shares. 1,884 are owned by Bancorp. Parsons Capital Inc Ri accumulated 362,267 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt holds 0.32% or 8,147 shares in its portfolio. 2,884 are held by Citizens Northern. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.67% or 93,630 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,800 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Rnc Management Lc invested in 0.03% or 2,197 shares. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 2.99% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 12,356 shares. 137,976 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

