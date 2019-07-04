As 3M Co. (MMM) Valuation Declined, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Decreased Position; Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Holder Quantum Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $7.39 Million as Share Price Declined

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 107,499 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 13.97% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 11,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 63,838 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26M, down from 75,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018

Analysts await Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 77.78% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CPSI’s profit will be $4.59M for 20.95 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Ltd Partnership has 0.27% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 43,834 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 10,890 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 10,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Svcs accumulated 0.32% or 78,271 shares. Qs Invsts Lc stated it has 11,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 10,481 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.11% or 121,942 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 76,345 shares. Raymond James & invested in 48,593 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 15,862 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 18,466 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication invested in 518,072 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York owns 0.05% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 8,625 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp invested in 0.06% or 1,430 shares. 85,333 are held by King Luther Management Corporation. Cwm Ltd Co holds 5,350 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com reported 1,000 shares stake. Btim has invested 1.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tdam Usa stated it has 56,257 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1,810 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 411,483 shares. Wills Financial Grp reported 1.95% stake. Moreover, Park National Oh has 2.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lau Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.67% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 15,649 shares. Koshinski Asset Management holds 4,377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Notis holds 25,747 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Granite Investment Lc stated it has 14,646 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 4,029 are owned by Whalerock Point Ptnrs Llc.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 24,650 shares to 772,088 shares, valued at $99.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc Reit (NYSE:VTR) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.