As 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined, Exchange Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $450,146; Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Increased by Trust Company Of Virginia

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 105.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 121,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 236,568 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 114,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 4.60M shares traded or 3.35% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 2,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 10,958 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $167.44. About 2.07 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 463 shares. Intersect Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Signaturefd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Whittier Tru owns 1,750 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts invested in 0.2% or 225,897 shares. Alta Cap Ltd accumulated 7,316 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 116,590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,994 were reported by Financial Consulate. Norinchukin Retail Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 84,895 shares. State Street holds 0.07% or 30.48 million shares in its portfolio. King Luther Mngmt owns 9,000 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 400 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Com invested in 44,488 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd holds 0.19% or 33,471 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated owns 9,567 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $771.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,000 shares to 2,962 shares, valued at $490,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 53,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,786 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $371.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV) by 1,334 shares to 8,596 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,268 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Capital owns 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 80,547 shares. Schafer Cullen Management has 1.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 2.99% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 58,672 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Inc reported 14,940 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 19,835 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund invested 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Carlson Capital Mgmt stated it has 94,237 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company holds 0.05% or 2,300 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,070 shares. Davenport & Lc invested in 0.43% or 209,477 shares. Mirae Asset Glob reported 24,960 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Smith Moore owns 7,622 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com owns 3.52M shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 763,360 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

