As 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined, Delta Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding; As Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Raised Position

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 5,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 153,449 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60M, up from 148,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $6.11 during the last trading session, reaching $158.29. About 1.79M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 6.55 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $146.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,881 shares to 5,741 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Intermed Credit Bond Etf (CIU) by 5,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,639 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock or 11,500 shares. Schumacher Laura J had bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million on Monday, September 16. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Drexel Morgan And has 0.34% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). America First Inv Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 985 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.07% or 659,883 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc owns 4.16 million shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Amarillo Commercial Bank reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Mason Street Llc has 0.33% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1,933 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg has 40,984 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.5% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 91,028 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 1.16 million shares stake. Cypress Asset Tx has 4,580 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 96,355 shares. 12,841 were accumulated by Security National Bank Of So Dak. City invested 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Ann Commercial Bank invested in 7,500 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cutler Inv Counsel Llc holds 0.05% or 1,500 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation accumulated 0.42% or 240,503 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Co Ca has 1.32% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Asset reported 56,118 shares. Leavell Investment holds 10,428 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Lc reported 676,428 shares. Hikari Tsushin holds 3% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 79,110 shares. Amarillo Retail Bank reported 0.11% stake. Carret Asset Limited Company has invested 0.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Montecito Bancorporation stated it has 7,090 shares. The New York-based First Eagle Investment Management Limited Co has invested 2.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.16% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 116,092 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Company invested in 34,500 shares or 1.59% of the stock.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.