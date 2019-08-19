As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Welch & Forbes Has Decreased Its Stake; Raytheon Co. (RTN) Holding Maintained by Davis-Rea Ltd

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.89M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 8,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 213,666 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.40 million, down from 222,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.48M shares traded or 14.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon upgrading Germany’s Patriot integrated air and missile defense system – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bontempo Ohly Mgmt Ltd Com has 14,993 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 1,937 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 20 shares. 1,202 are owned by Fulton Bank & Trust Na. The Connecticut-based Ellington Lc has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). E&G Advisors LP accumulated 3,045 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 115 shares. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.33% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 407,339 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc holds 0.47% or 6,360 shares. Moore Management Lp has 20,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 169 shares. Aqr Management Lc reported 2.98 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 3% Yield for 3M Stock Makes It an Attractive Value Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3M Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,990 shares to 55,273 shares, valued at $15.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 11,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).