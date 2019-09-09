As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Stake by $437,781; Partnervest Advisory Services Holding In Arista Networks (ANET) Was Boosted

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 1,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,303 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 13,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.76M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $235.7. About 558,664 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advisorshares Tr (VEGA) by 70,416 shares to 354,449 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 6,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,459 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda owns 10,305 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 23,277 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 28,314 shares stake. 372,651 were reported by Spf Beheer Bv. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd, New York-based fund reported 73,190 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 20,165 were reported by Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wills Gp accumulated 13,824 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Company reported 30,012 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 54,666 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Everett Harris Ca reported 0.67% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 2.48 million shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Rech And owns 1,735 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of The West holds 8,285 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.