As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder North American Management Has Cut Position by $9.26 Million; West Oak Capital Has Lowered Its Biogen Idec (BIIB) Position by $1.07 Million; Shares Rose

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 4,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 221 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52,000, down from 4,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $233.62. About 97,146 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 62.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 53,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 32,554 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, down from 86,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.91. About 164,056 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.09 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18M and $167.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.10 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.