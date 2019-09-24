As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Palisade Asset Management Boosted Position by $381,465; Guggenheim Capital Has Decreased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $1.63 Million as Valuation Rose

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 2,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 63,474 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00 million, up from 61,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $164.91. About 1.91M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 22,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 425,372 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.49M, down from 448,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 2.31M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 11,033 shares to 84,518 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Fd Inc (MYD) by 65,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.15 million for 25.64 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.