As 3M Co. (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Highstreet Asset Management Has Trimmed by $11.27 Million Its Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Asset Management Group Lifted Holding

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 35.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 54,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 98,680 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.50 million, down from 153,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $156.82. About 85,587 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.14 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 25,907 shares to 43,967 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 250,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU).