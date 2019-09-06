As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Greenhaven Associates Has Lowered by $5.18 Million Its Position; Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holder Violich Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.13. About 381,981 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $163.49. About 1.13 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream DCF jumped 23% to record $318M in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Magellan Midstream Prices $500 Million Debt Offering Due 2050 – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Midstream and Greenfield Midstream Provide Black Diamond Gathering Commercial Update – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.80M for 15.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 519,900 shares. Salem Counselors has 22,778 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 43 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Leavell Investment Mgmt holds 89,527 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 200 shares. King Luther Mngmt invested in 66,518 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 106,972 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Networks reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 45,618 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 72,520 shares. The Ohio-based Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability stated it has 3,382 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares to 42,670 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 16,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 3,698 shares. Sand Hill Global Lc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 23,253 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 17,136 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.57% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 218,150 shares. B & T Capital Dba Alpha Capital, a Texas-based fund reported 13,012 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt has 0.81% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 27,727 shares. Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.17% or 2,000 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Co accumulated 493 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 550 shares. Harvey Ltd holds 103,494 shares or 3.69% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 442,272 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Ifrah Fincl Services accumulated 0.1% or 1,231 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd holds 11,196 shares. Bollard Gru Lc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Smithfield Comm holds 18,035 shares.