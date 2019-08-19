As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Cadence Bank Na Has Decreased Stake by $1.12 Million; Jnba Financial Advisors Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $815,240

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 9,664 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 15,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $162.77. About 160,158 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 71.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 458 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,098 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.06. About 757,498 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St." on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance" published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com" on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "Why 3M Stock Is Untouchable – Investorplace.com" with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Lc accumulated 6,678 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Strategy Asset Managers Lc owns 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 77 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 15,452 shares. Jcic Asset reported 157 shares stake. Guyasuta Inv accumulated 6,046 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 28,550 are held by Petrus Trust Communication Lta. Cambridge holds 0.17% or 2,432 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advsr Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 1,093 shares. 5,242 were accumulated by Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability. Hl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.6% or 187,100 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First United Retail Bank Trust stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Ontario – Canada-based Cidel Asset Management has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.71 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Capital has invested 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 1.74% or 12,768 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 0.42% or 901 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Lc accumulated 24,511 shares. Glenmede Co Na owns 18,240 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. New England Inv And Retirement Grp Incorporated invested in 1.68% or 2,066 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 0.07% or 56 shares. Beddow Cap Mgmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 273 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,282 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Utah-based Albion Finance Gp Ut has invested 2.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Garrison Bradford And Assocs reported 2.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc reported 2,140 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 3,760 shares to 94,320 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 7,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,363 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK).