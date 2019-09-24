As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Allen Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position by $2.43 Million; Caxton Lowered Holding in Mei Pharma (MEIP) by $2.72 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 67.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 14,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 34,865 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, up from 20,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $165.76. About 1.05M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 86,421 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401; 25/05/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – BASED ON POSITIVE INTERIM ANALYSIS ANNOUNCED TODAY, HELSINN AND MEI ARE EXPANDING OPEN-LABEL ENROLLMENT TO TOTAL OF UP TO 60 MDS PATIENTS; 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MMM LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds 3M Company Investors of Important September 27th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit â€“ MMM – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 6,852 shares to 21,363 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,668 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mu Investments Comm Ltd has 3.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 29,600 shares. Amp Capital Ltd invested in 0.32% or 333,806 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 201,158 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Cabot invested 0.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 694,679 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 3,144 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 112,717 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 44,404 shares. Saybrook Nc holds 40,075 shares or 2.93% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,064 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Lc has invested 0.51% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va accumulated 5,223 shares. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 11,424 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Management L L C owns 320,397 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Limited Company has 1.73% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 150,938 shares.

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.