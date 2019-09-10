As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Toth Financial Advisory Has Increased by $317,538 Its Holding; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Boosted Stake in General Electric (GE) as Stock Price Rose

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 1,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,146 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, up from 2,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $165.94. About 2.70 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 236,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 7.28 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.04 million, up from 7.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 49.15M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – EUROTUNNEL AND GE PARTNER TO INCREASE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Afms Cl D Rtg On GE Comm’l Mtg Corp. Series 2005-C1; 25/04/2018 – GE and the U.S. Army conduct T901 Preliminary Design Review for Improved Turbine Engine Program; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM, sources say [23:16 BST16 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – GE HOLDERS WILL GET A 50.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to acquire a GE Healthcare unit for $1 billion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Com reported 1.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Personal Services holds 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,477 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins Commerce stated it has 30,260 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Aristotle Capital Management Limited Com has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,183 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Family Cap Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,979 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.65% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alethea Capital Management has 3,500 shares. Strs Ohio reported 264,354 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP has 0.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Utah Retirement accumulated 105,652 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc reported 1,322 shares stake. Westwood Hldgs Group invested in 0.02% or 9,533 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innoviva Inc by 71,800 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $70,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 5,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,312 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300. $3.00 million worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. 55,248 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) by 7,502 shares to 274,471 shares, valued at $20.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,343 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW).