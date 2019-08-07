As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Spf Beheer Bv Raised Holding by $4.97 Million; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Shareholder Df Dent & Co Has Lowered Stake

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 92.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 47,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207,000, down from 51,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.64. About 2.13M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 12/04/2018 – DELTA 1Q ADJ. EPS 74C, EST. 73C; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR TOTAL UNIT REV UP 4 PCT TO 5 PCT; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELLED 600 FLIGHTS TODAY DUE TO NORTHEASTERN STORM

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 24,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 372,651 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.43 million, up from 348,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $159.43. About 1.69M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.54 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 6,500 shares worth $324,598.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Motors Inc Cl A (NYSE:LAD) by 17,264 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 29,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3.04 million activity. $1.87M worth of stock was sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 190,747 shares to 869,360 shares, valued at $75.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 797,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Co (NYSE:ABC).