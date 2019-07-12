As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Decreased Stake; As Conocophillips (COP) Shares Declined, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Boosted Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 212,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 943,446 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.97 million, up from 731,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 4.02 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 34,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 546,159 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.48 million, down from 580,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $169.04. About 2.78 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perspecta Inc by 52,550 shares to 260,483 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. Shares for $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million was made by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A. Shares for $1.63 million were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.72 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 83,637 shares to 710,399 shares, valued at $37.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 101,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,987 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.