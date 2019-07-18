As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Scotia Capital Upped Its Stake by $1.81 Million; Prescott Group Capital Management Lowered Stake in Nci Building Sys (NCS) as Share Value Declined

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 8,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,101 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, up from 34,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $172.98. About 758,929 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NCS) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 64,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 693,193 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 757,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nci Building Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 914,730 shares traded or 14.99% up from the average. NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) has declined 65.27% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCS News: 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS – JOHNSON WILL REMAIN CFO UNTIL CO IDENTIFIES SUCCESSOR; 07/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC – EXPECTS TO FINANCE ANY REPURCHASES FROM A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on NCI Inc wrongly tagged to NCI Building Systems; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS SAYS JOHNSON PLANS TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC – AT QTR END, TOTAL CONSOLIDATED BACKLOG INCREASED TO $569.9 MLN, UP 8.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/03/2018 – NCI Building Expects to Finance Repurchases From Combination of Cash on Hand and Cash From Operating Activities; 12/03/2018 – NCI Building Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – DJ NCI Building Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCS); 04/04/2018 – NCI Building Systems: Financial Chief Mark Johnson to Retire

Since February 14, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 sales for $2.49 million activity. Steinhafel Arthur W. also bought $90,824 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) on Friday, May 31. $38,285 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) was bought by FORBES GARY L on Thursday, February 14. Lee Jeffrey S. had bought 80,000 shares worth $468,061 on Wednesday, July 3. $444,580 worth of stock was bought by METCALF JAMES S on Thursday, June 13. The insider MARTINEZ GEORGE bought 12,000 shares worth $84,889. Buckley John L bought $221,025 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) on Friday, May 31.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares to 174,194 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 47,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold NCS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 53.31 million shares or 46.09% less from 98.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 324,206 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 57,301 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 3,510 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 2.79M shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Co owns 645,695 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Raymond James And invested 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 45,846 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 265,020 shares.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 38,937 shares to 33,174 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,372 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

