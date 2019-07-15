As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Saybrook Capital Trimmed Its Stake; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $310,134

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,336 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, down from 48,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $171.38. About 856,423 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 814 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,459 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 6,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $362.18. About 3.22M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Vale Michael G. also sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated holds 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.64M shares. 123,417 are owned by Everett Harris Ca. Fmr Lc accumulated 0.06% or 2.21 million shares. Moreover, Cambridge Advsr Incorporated has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,432 shares. Hl Fincl Serv Lc owns 187,100 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fdx Advsr owns 17,241 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 60,400 shares. Argi Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,336 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 12,115 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Prns Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 420,000 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 35,714 shares. Patten Gru has invested 1.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.00 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,750 shares to 100,737 shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWD) by 5,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,390 shares, and has risen its stake in South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 0.56% or 2.30M shares. The Illinois-based First Tru LP has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,210 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh has invested 2.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 45 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 61,709 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Kessler Inv Group Limited Co has 3.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,403 shares. 16,640 are held by Centre Asset Management Ltd. Courage Miller Partners Ltd Co accumulated 814 shares. 276,534 are held by Blair William Commerce Il. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,036 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,017 shares.