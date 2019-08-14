As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Increased Position; Ativo Capital Management Upped Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Position by $539,658; Market Value Declined

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 3,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 142,647 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.64M, up from 139,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $160.22. About 1.01M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct)

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 4,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 113,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39 million, up from 109,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $108.38. About 189,152 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 4,560 shares to 47,595 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 22,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,016 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zuckerman Investment Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.2% stake. Barnett & Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 47,613 shares. 902,108 were accumulated by Keybank Association Oh. Albion Fincl Gru Ut reported 0.03% stake. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% stake. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0.73% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,648 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt holds 5,732 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Schnieders, California-based fund reported 12,789 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Johnson Fincl Gp invested in 0.27% or 14,771 shares. Massachusetts Com Ma owns 10.50M shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset reported 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).