As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Neuberger Berman Group Has Cut Its Position by $34.82 Million; As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Market Value Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Has Raised Holding

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 53,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 2.32M shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 168,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.21M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $164.88. About 3.19M shares traded or 4.79% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Company holds 1.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,162 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The invested 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gibson Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 1,423 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,280 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Advisors owns 230,499 shares. 3,705 are owned by Atwood Palmer Incorporated. The Pennsylvania-based Roffman Miller Assoc Pa has invested 2.82% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Regions holds 0.64% or 266,855 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 713,487 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Stone Run Cap Ltd reported 1.4% stake. Summit Fincl Strategies Inc stated it has 1,329 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ifrah Ser reported 1,231 shares. 66,979 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Private Ocean Limited stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.43% stake.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 3,915 shares to 21,515 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 162,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.92 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 343,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,534 shares, and cut its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Shares for $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 0.14% or 198,770 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 172,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Investments accumulated 720,948 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 15,531 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 170,386 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 788,142 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd invested in 1.48 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 596,450 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 1.48M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 33,775 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 95,660 shares. Fir Tree Cap Management LP owns 871,446 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.02% or 180,088 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 83,721 shares.

