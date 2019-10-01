As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, John G Ullman & Associates Has Raised Its Position; Symantec (SYMC) Stake Has Upped by Starboard Value Lp

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90M, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 2.58 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC); 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 802.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 38,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 43,073 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47 million, up from 4,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.4. About 2.42M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: General Electric, Symantec And More – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Things Investors Need To Know About Broadcom’s $23 Billion Soap Opera – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Broadcom makes progress on Symantec deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Symantec: Operating Margin Upside Gives Investors Increased Confidence – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile Earns FirstNet Listed Designation – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 368,105 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,860 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cibc World accumulated 179,797 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 2.07M shares. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership owns 174,533 shares. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0% or 5,511 shares in its portfolio. Springowl Assocs Limited owns 15,000 shares. Hm Payson And Co invested in 0.01% or 13,900 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 64,191 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 11,867 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 147,505 shares.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 2.48 million shares to 84,100 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,574 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 316,055 shares to 28,305 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 114,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,900 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Company: 3.3%+ Yield On Post-its – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Hold Your Nose and Buy Roku Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Shareholders to Investigation of 3M Company’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ MMM – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.