As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Cut Stake by $2.89 Million; As Farmland Partners (FPI) Stock Rose, Shareholder State Street Decreased by $320,832 Its Position

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 53,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,022 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 629,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Farmland Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 89,711 shares traded. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has declined 17.90% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm; 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI); 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $177.76. About 6.50 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03

More notable recent Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Farmland Partners, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Farmland Partners’ (FPI) CEO Paul Pittman on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Forget The Preferred, FPI Common Stock Offers 100% Return Potential In 6 Months – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc by 35,975 shares to 337,958 shares, valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Farmland Partners Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. THULIN INGE G sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70 million. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of stock or 5,940 shares. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22M on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 8 the insider Keel Paul A sold $1.87M. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.63 million were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why 3M Stock Is Untouchable – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M +5% after posting Q2 earnings beat; reaffirms full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls Bet on Bigger Gains for Booming 3M Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,458 shares to 47,854 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point Trust And Financial Serv N A reported 5,986 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Co holds 4,920 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP invested in 354,196 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Griffin Asset holds 27,727 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. First Utd Bancshares Tru owns 1,650 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.27% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 825 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated owns 0.21% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,581 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc invested in 1.64M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 25,815 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 108,499 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.36% or 2,846 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 0.03% or 611 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd stated it has 44,949 shares. Cincinnati Ins owns 521,700 shares.