As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Exchange Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $450,146; Green Valley Investors Has Increased Its Stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) as Share Price Rose

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 2,602 shares as the company's stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 10,958 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $166.29. About 756,148 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 70,345 shares as the company's stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 494,699 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.99M, up from 424,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $221.96. About 315,856 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 23,275 shares to 139,699 shares, valued at $41.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD) by 73,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,115 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett holds 0.5% or 9,940 shares. Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.23% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 173,899 shares. Water Island Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 12,048 shares in its portfolio. 6,006 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough And Company. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc accumulated 29,299 shares. Tower Bridge reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,504 shares. Dumont Blake Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.65% or 6,920 shares. Da Davidson & Co has 4,479 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Farmers Trust Company invested in 15,067 shares. 2,315 were reported by Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Foster Dykema Cabot & Com Ma has invested 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV) by 1,334 shares to 8,596 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr(R) Nuveen Blmbg Barclays Muni Bd Etf by 10,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,030 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 975 shares in its portfolio. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership invested 1.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). B Riley Wealth Management Inc owns 2,239 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 17,665 shares. Maryland Mgmt holds 0.04% or 1,970 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,088 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Ltd owns 180,362 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt has invested 1.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 63,474 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors accumulated 11,724 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs holds 7,196 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And invested in 537,352 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,021 shares. Cullen Ltd Liability Corporation reported 297,230 shares stake. Comerica Retail Bank reported 209,394 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.