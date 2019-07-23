As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Decreased by $452,295 Its Position; Bridger Management Position in Centene Del (CNC) Has Raised by $11.19 Million

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 7.40 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,898 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39 million, down from 81,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $177.54. About 2.16 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 223,870 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $26.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.38% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Amalgamated Bancorp reported 59,971 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 45,664 shares. Cap Interest Invsts holds 6.83 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Co has 37,660 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.05% or 171,841 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 2,700 shares. Hexavest holds 0.39% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 573,696 shares. Covington Mgmt invested in 66 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 455,758 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.13% or 84,193 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 21,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,657 shares. The Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 1.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 62,097 are held by Hikari Tsushin. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 116,225 shares. Osterweis Capital Management Inc has invested 1.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Greenleaf invested 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mngmt Associates New York reported 2,075 shares stake. Qci Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,421 are owned by Arvest Bancorporation Trust Division. Jensen Inv Management Inc reported 1.98 million shares. Kistler reported 3,421 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,579 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Pettee Inc owns 0.76% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,830 shares. Goelzer Mngmt has invested 0.54% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of stock. On Thursday, February 7 Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,906 shares. 5,940 shares valued at $1.19 million were sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. Vrohidis Ippocratis also sold $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7.