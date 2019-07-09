As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined, Telemus Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $397,440; As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trimmed by $2.22 Million Its Holding

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,196 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, down from 34,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $169.19. About 2.27M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $271.23. About 2.22M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.26 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. Shares for $1.63M were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of stock or 4,220 shares. Bauman James L also sold $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, February 11. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77 million on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7.