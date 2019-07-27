As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Decreased Holding; Ferro (FOE) Market Value Declined While Brigade Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $4.72 Million

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 262,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 705,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35 million, down from 967,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 482,476 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 25.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ferro Corp.’s New Secd Credit Fac And Lns ‘BB-‘; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS CO WILL RESTART FURNACE OPERATIONS AT THERUBALI UNIT AT EARLIEST; 20/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Tronc’s Chairman; Accused of Unwanted Advances; 19/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN NUASAHI, BANGUR CHROMITE MINES AMOUNTING TO 241.3 MLN RUPEES; 09/03/2018 MOIL LTD MOIL.NS – TO SETUP FERRO ALLOYS PLANT AT GUMGAON MINE WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 1.55 BLN RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – TRONC INC – MICHAEL FERRO RETIRING FROM BOARD AS CO PREPARES TO CLOSE ON SALE OF LOS ANGELES TIMES TO LOCAL OWNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED ON A NEW $820 MLN SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – Ferro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TRONC INC – MICHAEL FERRO IS RETIRING FROM BOARD

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 10,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,985 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.27 million, down from 122,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00M shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% stake. 15,087 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com. Moody Bancorp Division has 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 381 shares. Brown Advisory reported 12,348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 1.44M shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 39,300 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company accumulated 3.55M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 54,342 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 63,800 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 700,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com holds 18,644 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,449 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 325,585 shares. 7,188 are owned by Ameritas Prns Inc. 129,545 are owned by Commerce Comml Bank.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 60,000 shares to 843,625 shares, valued at $23.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 492,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 973,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $39,750 was made by SPIZZO ALLEN A on Thursday, May 9.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. 13,499 shares were sold by THULIN INGE G, worth $2.70M on Wednesday, January 30. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. 3,123 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $624,295. 9,410 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A. Vale Michael G. had sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.19M were sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7.