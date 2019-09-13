As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined, Patten Group Has Cut Position; Price Michael F Increases Stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC)

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,484 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, down from 17,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.13 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Price Michael F increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 141.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 88,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58M, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 188.09% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Capital Management Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 172 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc. Angelo Gordon And Limited Partnership holds 850,000 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc accumulated 27,294 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 4.37 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated has 1.91 million shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc invested in 61 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 10,911 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Nbt State Bank N A reported 3,749 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 178,526 shares. Calamos has invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Meyer Handelman reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) owns 377,500 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) by 8,000 shares to 350,200 shares, valued at $19.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) by 54,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 836,400 shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Adirondack has invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Covington Invest Advsr holds 0.64% or 11,416 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.36% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio. New York-based Chemung Canal has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 5,039 are held by Martin Currie Limited. 1,800 were accumulated by Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Llc. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cadence Bancorp Na has invested 0.69% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Invest Counsel accumulated 0.13% or 2,047 shares. Drexel Morgan Communication stated it has 1.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tru Of Vermont holds 1.59% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 110,311 shares. 2.26M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Atwood & Palmer owns 1,214 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 7,612 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 676,428 shares.

