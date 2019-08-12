As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined, Parsons Capital Management Has Lowered by $806,058 Its Position; Mount Lucas Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 3,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 356,778 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.13 million, down from 360,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.58 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.35 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 215,372 were reported by Td Asset Inc. First Citizens National Bank & Trust Tru invested in 0.44% or 66,536 shares. City Communication stated it has 0.33% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 187,589 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability owns 7,651 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 104,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burns J W And New York has 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,970 shares. Horizon Inv Services Llc holds 41,013 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 17,880 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt owns 49,090 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Psagot Inv House reported 16,885 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.66% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 79,814 shares. 9,945 were reported by Rmb Mngmt Lc. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 541,000 shares. Prelude Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 19,009 shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 377,921 shares to 305,026 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 385,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,335 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,970 shares to 61,965 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).