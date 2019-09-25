As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Raised Stake; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Riggs Asset Managment Company Trimmed Position as Stock Price Declined

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 738,763 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VODAFONE GROUP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE NZ WILL DEFEND FIBREX CHARGES; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 03/05/2018 – German glass fibre operators lobby against Vodafone-Liberty deal; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Succession Plan Effective Oct 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, WITH COMPLETION ANTICIPATED AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD – BOARD OF COMBINED CO WILL COMPRISE OF 11 DIRECTORS, OF WHOM THREE WILL BE APPOINTED BY EACH OF BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL THE COMBINED COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM- VODAFONE LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 3410 – 3460 MHZ

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 16,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 128,105 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.21M, up from 111,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $164.65. About 578,540 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16,451 shares to 16,526 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gs Software Index (IGV) by 10,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vodafone & Telecom Italia to Merge Telecom Towers in Italy – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Vodafone Dividend Cut Not as Well Received as the Company Hoped – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hungary permits three firms in 5G bidding – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What a 40% Dividend Cut Means for Vodafone – Motley Fool” published on May 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Weakness in Vodafone Looks Like a Buying Opportunity for Long-Term Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $842.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81,712 shares to 269,122 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.