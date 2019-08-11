As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Boosted Stake; North Star Investment Management Has Boosted Facebook Cl A (FB) Position by $655,202

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 3,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 21,186 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 17,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send two top execs to appear in front of UK lawmakers but not CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 08/03/2018 – Artifical Intelligence (AI) Influence on Internet of Things (IoT) and Mesh Technology Transforming Tech Industry; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO COMPLY W/EU DATA PROTECTION RULES, ALLAN TELLS WELT; 23/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook spent more money than ever lobbying the U.S. government this year; 27/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal:; 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” a member of parliament representing the Labour Party said. via @cnbctech; 20/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy tells @andersoncooper that Facebook is making him a; 26/04/2018 – Facebook reviewing operations in Myanmar, says needs more people on the ground; 03/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook CEO Says No Plans to Extend All of European Privacy Law Globally; 20/03/2018 – It will be hard to remove Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook CEO: Management guru Jeff Sonnenfeld

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 1,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,562 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 17,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New Com (NYSE:OMI) by 106,204 shares to 21,151 shares, valued at $87,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 2,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,663 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “No, Facebook Should Not Buy Square for $70 Billion – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Smithfield Tru Co owns 4,560 shares. Sfe Counsel invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Utd Finance Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.22% or 185,754 shares. Ssi Invest Mngmt Inc reported 5,818 shares. Valiant Lp reported 365,023 shares. Citizens & Northern, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,350 shares. Miura Management Ltd Liability Company holds 170,000 shares or 4.85% of its portfolio. Neumann Capital Management reported 1,410 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc accumulated 8,791 shares or 0.61% of the stock. 53,691 were reported by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Gladius Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). B Riley Wealth Inc holds 31,905 shares. Argent Tru Company invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Founders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,810 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MMM CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds 3M Company (MMM) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Long-Time Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 3% Yield for 3M Stock Makes It an Attractive Value Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 9,678 shares to 2,737 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,912 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT).