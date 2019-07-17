As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined, Holder Taurus Asset Management Cut Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Stake Raised by Hollencrest Securities Llc

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $204.37. About 4.25 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 1,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,358 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 80,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $175.35. About 537,943 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 4,132 shares to 240,680 shares, valued at $17.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) by 10,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,620 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM).

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares to 24,810 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. 13,499 shares valued at $2.70M were sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. $3.22 million worth of stock was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. The insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. On Friday, February 8 Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 9,410 shares. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.20B for 21.49 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.