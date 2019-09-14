As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Cut Its Position by $752,031; Apple (AAPL) Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Boosted Position by $741,902

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 4,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,576 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 23,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,481 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80 million, up from 40,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS DECISION TO PULL OUT OF IRISH DATA CENTER PLAN; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iconiq Cap owns 1,213 shares. Dillon & Assoc, Michigan-based fund reported 111,857 shares. First Republic Management Inc invested in 2.73% or 2.51 million shares. Palisade Ltd Liability Corp Nj stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Check Management Ca holds 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 11,818 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id accumulated 6,461 shares. Uss Inv Mngmt holds 1.83% or 870,573 shares in its portfolio. Salem Capital Mgmt invested in 2,150 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 23,986 were accumulated by Bessemer Lc. Fairfield Bush And invested in 3.66% or 54,347 shares. Calamos Wealth Management has 128,137 shares for 3.42% of their portfolio. Loudon Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 6,185 shares. Arbor Investment Advisors Limited Co holds 11,793 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Com holds 2.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 24,627 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7,019 shares to 9,153 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,765 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (AIRR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fin Architects Inc reported 2,469 shares stake. Scotia Cap has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested in 10,031 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd holds 0.03% or 24,960 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 174 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Valmark Advisers owns 1,447 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Serv Incorporated holds 0.01% or 142 shares. Davis holds 1,300 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Argyle reported 19,913 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtnrs holds 0.19% or 14,603 shares. Sterling Management Llc owns 79,915 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt La holds 2,330 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Capital Advsrs Limited has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,848 shares. 2,599 were reported by Liberty Management Incorporated.