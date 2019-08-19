As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Wade G W & Has Increased Its Position by $358,938; Owens (OI) Shareholder Snow Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $4.43 Million

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Owens (OI) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 246,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47M, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Owens for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 561,976 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 1,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 68,083 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 66,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $163.04. About 853,676 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Company invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 12,871 shares. Stearns Financial Service Grp Incorporated stated it has 11,459 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Haverford Trust Com stated it has 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bancorporation Of Stockton holds 0.95% or 8,892 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Patten And Patten Inc Tn holds 50,696 shares. Massachusetts-based American Rech And Mgmt Co has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Co invested 0.34% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Philadelphia Company invested 1.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan holds 1.94% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,100 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gateway Inv Advisers Llc accumulated 312,216 shares. Wade G W has 68,083 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,035 shares to 19,837 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 5,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,355 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company accumulated 281,093 shares. Atria Invs Limited holds 0.01% or 16,860 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Jane Street Gp Llc accumulated 22,116 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas reported 236,413 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 129,134 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). United Capital Fincl Advisers Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.29% or 764,967 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Partnership stated it has 2,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 5.36M shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 329,069 shares. 68,859 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) by 33,674 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $32.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 20,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Rev Group Inc.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,876 activity. The insider HELLMAN PETER S bought $60,766.