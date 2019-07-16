As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Decreased Holding by $2.89 Million; Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Price Rose While Capital Research Global Investors Trimmed Stake by $22.54 Million

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $172.84. About 2.07 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 49,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737.01M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $498.37. About 241,308 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 215,799 shares to 8.68M shares, valued at $1.40B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 76,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated owns 21 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd holds 31,360 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement has 0.08% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 9,101 shares. Lord Abbett & Company Limited Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 38,458 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,073 shares. Allen Investment Ltd Liability has invested 5.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 745 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Carroll Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.08% stake. Cambridge Inv Research has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 158,987 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama reported 22,661 shares stake. Jmg Fincl Ltd accumulated 568 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 7,072 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. Graff Michael sold 182 shares worth $77,234. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $8.55M was made by Henderson Robert S on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25 million for 31.07 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Feb 08, 2019 – Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) CEO W Nicholas Howley Sold $7.2 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on February 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TransDigm Completes Acquisition of Esterline Technologies – PRNewswire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t on Wall Street’s Radar – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “Get Staples Exposure Without a Big Commitment – ETF Trends” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Things to Consider Before Becoming a 3M Stock Contrarian – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Dow Stocks Not Allowing the DJIA a Proper Rally – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Breaking News: 400-Truck LTL Carrier Suddenly Shuts Down – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.18 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,458 shares to 47,854 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total International S (VXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 129,985 shares. Lincoln stated it has 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). South Carolina-based South State has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability reported 3,158 shares. Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 39,186 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Burke & Herbert Retail Bank & Tru owns 5,957 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il holds 1.21% or 163,815 shares. Capital Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 10,653 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corp has invested 0.54% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 54,666 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cullinan Associate reported 58,525 shares. Campbell Newman Asset invested in 2,300 shares. Biondo Investment Advisors Ltd reported 25,229 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. The insider Bushman Julie L sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, January 30. $3.22M worth of stock was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. On Thursday, February 7 Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,906 shares. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million.