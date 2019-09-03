As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Spf Beheer Bv Has Raised Its Holding; East Coast Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $1.68 Million as Share Price Rose

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.90M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 24,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 372,651 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.43 million, up from 348,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.97 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has 66,979 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Jensen Invest reported 4.91% stake. Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 3,158 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,581 shares. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 293,816 shares. Colony Gru Llc reported 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, Japan-based fund reported 13,118 shares. At Commercial Bank reported 5,118 shares stake. Cincinnati Co holds 3.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 521,700 shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc reported 66,537 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1,884 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Palladium Ltd Liability invested in 0.14% or 9,544 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 163,202 shares to 740,437 shares, valued at $77.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 111,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $607.95M for 26.11 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,746 were accumulated by Lmr Limited Liability Partnership. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Westwood Gru owns 1.26M shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp invested in 0.15% or 26,493 shares. Main Street Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 13,278 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough reported 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ashfield Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Central Bank reported 1,000 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 6,000 shares. Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division reported 226,923 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Century stated it has 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 1,719 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 3.63 million shares.