As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Franklin Resources Has Raised Position; Bp Plc (BP) Stake Held by Parsons Capital Management Inc

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 15,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 52,065 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 36,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 6.66M shares traded or 16.21% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS ALLIGIN AND VORLICH ARE SATELLITE FIELDS LOCATED NEAR TO EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE MEANING THEY CAN BE QUICKLY DEVELOPED THROUGH ESTABLISHED OFFSHORE HUBS; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY – DEFERRAL OF WORK ON R3 WELL, PENDING RESOLUTION OF SANCTIONS POSITION, IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT LONG-TERM RECOVERY OF RHUM RESERVES; 10/04/2018 – BP BP COMMITS TO 2 NEW NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENTS; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – TRANSITION PROCESS OF MOVING OPERATIONAL STAFF AND CONTRACTS FROM BP TO SERICA IS WELL ADVANCED; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS EXPECTS OIL TO RANGE BETWEEN $50 AND $65 A BARREL; 09/05/2018 – BP keeps faith in WPP with global marketing communication contract; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Net Pft $2.47B; 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING LTD ODLL.OL – IN ADDITION TO MARKET LINKED DAY RATE, A PERFORMANCE BONUS AS AGREED IN ALLIANCE AGREEMENT WITH AKER BP, AS ANNOUNCED ON 21 NOVEMBER 2017, WILL APPLY; 18/05/2018 – Dmitry Zhdannikov: Exclusive: BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets.Bob Dudley speaks to Reuters about global economy a; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC – APPOINTED HELGE LUND TO SUCCEED CARL-HENRIC SVANBERG AS CHAIRMAN OF BP

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 24.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 581,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2.98M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620.20 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $174.72. About 2.80M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 7,669 shares to 74,397 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,764 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. The insider Keel Paul A sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million. $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Peoples Financial Corporation has 16,027 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. 1,385 were accumulated by Doheny Asset Management Ca. Lau Assoc Ltd holds 1.67% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 15,649 shares. 3,210 were accumulated by Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Management. Sageworth Tru reported 425 shares stake. Frontier Mgmt reported 2,192 shares. Montecito Bank & has 0.45% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). St Germain D J owns 11,588 shares. Kcm Inv Limited Liability Com holds 1.56% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 116,225 shares. Moreover, Brookstone Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division reported 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 79,498 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $197.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 38,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,618 shares, and cut its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY).