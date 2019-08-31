As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Upped Its Position; Continental Resources (CLR) Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Has Upped Stake

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 148.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.35 million, up from 711,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 2.30M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 3,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 60,725 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 57,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of 3M Company – MMM – GlobeNewswire” on August 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MMM CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds 3M Company (MMM) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Long-Time Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is it Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 11,716 shares to 77,062 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 51,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,716 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pinnacle Fincl Prtn has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,002 shares. 2.70M are held by Cap Research Glob Investors. Focused Invsts Limited Liability Co owns 335,600 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 10,567 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 30,012 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fort LP reported 1,430 shares stake. Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 5,955 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 203,923 shares. 34,126 were reported by Cardinal Capital. Hyman Charles D invested in 1.95% or 91,521 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 17,142 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc owns 1.47% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 46,398 shares. Bluemountain Cap, New York-based fund reported 349 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.77% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pq Group Hldgs Inc by 566,021 shares to 22,221 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 1.53M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 981,407 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. Shares for $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,234 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Destination Wealth Management invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer And reported 10,540 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 142 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 28,135 are owned by Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada. Clearbridge Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 252,300 shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Weiss Multi accumulated 24,450 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 22,543 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Tn has 29 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 0% stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 32,550 shares. Wesbanco National Bank stated it has 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: BP Positions Itself for Shale Patch Bargain Hunt – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Rebounds After Economic Data Dampens Recession Fears – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.