As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Iberiabank Lowered Position by $2.87 Million; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Position Held by Addenda Capital Inc

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 75.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 228,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 530,050 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.23M, up from 301,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 2.37 million shares traded or 50.58% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 63.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 9,433 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 26,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.4. About 2.42M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,954 shares to 30,384 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 107,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 701,770 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 6,072 shares to 44,269 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited owns 219,604 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Saybrook Capital Nc stated it has 2.93% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). M&R Cap Management invested in 4,160 shares. Sather Gru Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,256 shares. Zacks Invest has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,434 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 33,840 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,303 shares. Com Natl Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 160,391 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation invested 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Telemus Limited has 0.46% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 5,776 were reported by Donaldson Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Putnam Investments holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 27,241 shares. Davenport Company Lc reported 209,477 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 8,215 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division reported 0.45% stake.

