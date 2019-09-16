As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Holder Fundsmith Llp Cut Stake; Intelsat S A (I) Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position by $3.80 Million

Fundsmith Llp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611.84M, down from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $168.24. About 678,496 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 757,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73M, down from 957,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 767,397 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp, which manages about $5.19 billion and $455.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 500,000 shares to 934,000 shares, valued at $21.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Acuity Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:AYI) ROE Of 18%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas: 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Natl invested in 1.58% or 29,123 shares. Illinois-based Premier Asset Lc has invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Clark Mgmt Gp reported 10,092 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 16,660 were accumulated by Cornercap Counsel Inc. Stillwater Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.87% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 212,963 shares. Hm Payson Co holds 0.53% or 84,656 shares. Clarkston Cap Partners Lc stated it has 45,679 shares. Advsr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,626 shares. Cape Ann Bankshares has 7,500 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability holds 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,333 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Financial has invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 8,434 shares stake. 9,443 were reported by Carroll Fin Assocs.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M Company: 3.3%+ Yield On Post-its – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.43 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.