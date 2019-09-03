As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Increased Its Holding; Monarch Capital Management Raised Stake in Kroger (KR) as Valuation Declined

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.01. About 7.79 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15, EST. $2.20; 23/05/2018 – The great meal-kit shakeout continues as Kroger plans to buy Home Chef for at least $200 million; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 23/03/2018 – Kroger Said to Discuss Merger With Target (Video); 20/04/2018 – Kroger Sale Includes 762 Convenience Stores; 20/04/2018 – Energy-Saving Programs at Ralphs Help Earn 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 100,737 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93M, up from 98,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $158.64. About 1.73 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 436,348 shares. Moreover, Tctc Llc has 1.34% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 119,393 shares. Waters Parkerson And Com Limited Com stated it has 59,157 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.83% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Advsrs Asset Inc accumulated 37,981 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.08% stake. Ironwood Fin Limited Co has 53 shares. Barr E S And holds 1,111 shares. Bollard Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 27,995 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 14,347 shares. 38,889 were reported by Wealthtrust Fairport Lc. 163,900 were reported by Whittier Comm. Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.44% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Beach Counsel Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,412 shares. 29 were reported by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) by 4,769 shares to 110,116 shares, valued at $25.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,631 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benedict Advsr has invested 0.27% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Manchester Capital Management Limited Co holds 0.01% or 4,506 shares in its portfolio. Assets Ltd Liability Com reported 206,150 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.1% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Scotia Capital accumulated 29,261 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Com owns 27,945 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 0.19% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). King Luther Capital Corp holds 0.01% or 36,463 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 58,900 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bridgeway Capital, a Texas-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. 642,093 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability reported 23,801 shares. Pictet Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bridgewater Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 47,033 shares.