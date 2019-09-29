As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Hightower Advisors Has Raised Holding; Kestrel Investment Management Stake In Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Was Has Raised

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 43,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 210,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, up from 167,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hanmi Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 99,600 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH HANMI AND SWNB APPROVED TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl Anticipates Acquisition Will Be Accretive to EPS in 2019; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi Fincl 1Q EPS 46c; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP -DEAL ACCRETIVE TO HANMI’S 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to Its Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – HANMI PHARM SUBMITTED ‘OLITA’ SUSPENSION PLAN TO KOREA MINISTRY; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl Sees Modest Dilution to Tangible Book Value of 1.5% With Earn-Back Period of About 3 Years; 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to its Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanmi Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAFC); 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 130087.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 260,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 260,375 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.13 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.87 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold HAFC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 27.29 million shares or 0.57% less from 27.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Mngmt Comm Ma invested in 0.05% or 193,392 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com reported 32,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0% or 10,526 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 894,557 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ftb Advisors has 88 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Kestrel Inv Corp accumulated 210,775 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 0% invested in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Foundry Partners Ltd owns 301,930 shares. Bridgeway stated it has 117,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Pnc Fin Service Gru holds 0% or 18,087 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Ameriprise Inc owns 358,723 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hanmi Financial Corp. Completes Acquisition of Central Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on September 02, 2014, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Hanmi Financial Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Investing In Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hanmi Appoints Bonita I. Lee as its Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy Advisors invested 0.21% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Intact Inv Mgmt reported 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,422 shares. 19,415 are owned by Hightower Svcs Lta. Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs has 14,603 shares. New Jersey-based Economic Planning Group Inc Adv has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Centurylink Inv Mgmt holds 7,889 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Taurus Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.47% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 19,702 shares. Profund Advisors invested in 0.14% or 17,400 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.65M shares. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 8,717 shares. Connors Investor Services Incorporated reported 32,151 shares. Paragon Management Limited Liability Company has 2,425 shares. North Star Corporation holds 12,127 shares. Advsr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,626 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $16.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 7,917 shares to 116,342 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 463,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.