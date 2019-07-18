As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Cambridge Trust Company Has Cut Its Position by $826,137; Founders Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) by $427,000 as Shares Were Volatile

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 17,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 61,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 79,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 32,835 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. JR SUB DEB 52 (NYSE:SWJ) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 3,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,284 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68M, down from 84,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 2.83 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,580 shares to 14,979 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 65,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 21.41 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. The insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.66M. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M. $1.63 million worth of stock was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. On Thursday, February 7 Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,906 shares. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 4,145 shares. California-based Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.9% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ipswich Management Com Incorporated stated it has 23,254 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. California-based Eqis Mngmt has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ifrah Financial has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability reported 3.51 million shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 25,174 shares. Connors Investor Svcs holds 35,025 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. The California-based Private Ocean Ltd has invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Renaissance Inv Group Llc stated it has 1,581 shares. Doheny Asset Ca reported 0.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Clean Yield Group Incorporated holds 1.57% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,666 shares. Burney Communications holds 1.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 86,759 shares. Td Cap Mngmt Llc owns 415 shares. Washington owns 61,177 shares.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 16,678 shares to 295,883 shares, valued at $21.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco by 8,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).