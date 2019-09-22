As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $489,763; Axa Has Raised Its Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT) by $342,364 as Shares Rose

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 2,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,309 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 16,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71M shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA

Axa increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 7,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 150,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75M, up from 142,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 11.65 million shares traded or 35.94% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 13,309 shares to 65,780 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 19,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 0.2% or 28,982 shares. Mairs And Power Inc holds 1.87 million shares or 3.89% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 130,600 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Llp accumulated 200,075 shares. 150,938 are owned by Barrett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Utd Asset Strategies reported 1,675 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,408 shares. Moller Fin Svcs owns 1,801 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Management Sa holds 114,433 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 478,319 shares. Amica Mutual Communications reported 10,260 shares. Thompson Management invested in 0.12% or 3,620 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 76,678 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Axa, which manages about $25.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 7,102 shares to 319,080 shares, valued at $23.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 120,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 964,211 shares, and cut its stake in Kelly Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Financial Corporation In holds 550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westover Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Amer Century reported 0.64% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Company reported 39,912 shares. Oakbrook Ltd holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 377,365 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.25% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Parkside Savings Bank And Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Legal General Gp Public Limited Com has invested 0.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Franklin Res stated it has 2.58 million shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 800 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny invested in 0.13% or 18,970 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability invested in 18,240 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,982 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 174,517 shares.