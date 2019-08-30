As 3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined, Viking Fund Management Has Boosted Stake by $517,500; Chegg (CHGG) Holder Millennium Tvp Management Company Decreased Its Stake

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 1.52M shares traded or 1.37% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 31,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.41M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technology LP stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Castleark Llc holds 0.35% or 244,550 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Services Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 58,000 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 494,049 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 121,018 shares. Dorsey Wright owns 522 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 248,387 are owned by Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Com owns 220,994 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.01% or 178,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Advisory Inc stated it has 88,152 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 6.49M shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com holds 287,427 shares. Miller Inv Mgmt LP holds 9,754 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Company invested in 0.61% or 61,177 shares. Kentucky-based Stock Yards Financial Bank Communication has invested 0.46% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 62,791 shares. White Pine Capital accumulated 12.24% or 160,083 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0.26% stake. Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 58,200 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.41% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 377,414 shares. Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd invested in 11,753 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated invested 1.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aureus Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,120 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 14,111 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.